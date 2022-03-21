2019 Hyundai Tucson ...

$36,400 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8662741

8662741 Stock #: BC0407

BC0407 VIN: KM8J3CAL3KU026704

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 32,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt BlueLink Windows Sunroof Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Touch Screen Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 62 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,850 mm Blind Spot Detection Overall height: 1,650 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm Overall Length: 4,480 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm Front Head Room: 963 mm Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,200 kg Front Leg Room: 1,129 mm Rear Leg Room: 970 mm Rear Head Room: 969 mm Front Hip Room: 1,413 mm Curb weight: 1,612 kg Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Safety Package Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 1 USB port Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Max Cargo Capacity : 1,754 L Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only

