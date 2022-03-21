$36,400+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
2.4L Ultimate AWD - Navigation
32,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8662741
- Stock #: BC0407
- VIN: KM8J3CAL3KU026704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Hyundai Tucson has a look that inspires adventure. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.This low mileage SUV has just 32,500 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.4L Ultimate AWD. This Ultimate trim is the top level and offers everything you need in an SUV. Features include larger aluminum wheels, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, a larger 8 inch colour touch screen with navigation, high beam assist and ventilated leather seats. The passenger and driver seats are powered for added comfort and it also comes with a premium Infinity audio system, power liftgate, a large panoramic sunroof and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
BlueLink
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Touch Screen
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,850 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Overall height: 1,650 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Overall Length: 4,480 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Front Head Room: 963 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,200 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,129 mm
Rear Leg Room: 970 mm
Rear Head Room: 969 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,413 mm
Curb weight: 1,612 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Safety Package
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,754 L
Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only
