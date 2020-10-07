2019 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
This Jeep Cherokee has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD), TRAILHAWK SPRING SPECIAL, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness.*This Jeep Cherokee Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II , SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Power Heated Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, PEARL WHITE, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Humidity Sensor, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Premium Cabin Air Filter, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Front Heated Seats, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS, 3.517 AXLE RATIO (STD), Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, USB Mobile Projection, Upfitter Switches, Trip Computer.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
