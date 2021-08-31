Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

46,675 KM

Details Description Features

$36,077

+ tax & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

Trailhawk New Arrival!

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

46,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7817880
  • Stock #: S22039A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX8KD427158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,675 KM

Vehicle Description

BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this dependable 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

The Trail hawk provides a nice selection of comfort and convenience options listed bellow!

*EXTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE*

3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 with ESS technology, 9-speed automatic transmission, Accent-colour grille surrounds, roof rails, exterior mirrors and badging, Heavy-duty engine cooling, Jeep Active Drive Lock, Off-road suspension and locking rear axle, Skid plates: fuel tank, front suspension, transmission and underbody.

*INTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE*

7-inch full-colour customizable in-cluster display centre, Air conditioning with rear HVAC outlets, air filtering and integrated climate controls in touchscreen radio, Leather-wrapped shift knob, Uconnect 4 multimedia centre with 8.4-inch touchscreen, ParkView® Rear Back-Up Camera, Select-Speed Control with Hill Ascent and Hill Descent Control.

Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group
* *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.

Location
Subaru of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2097 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

