$31,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2019 Jeep Compass
2019 Jeep Compass
Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
62,276KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9022573
- Stock #: 23904B
- VIN: 3C4NJDCB2KT585032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,276 KM
Vehicle Description
This all new 2019 Jeep Compass is sure to impress, with exceptionally good looks, a comfortable interior and loads of space. This 2019 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes and a convenient driver experience, this all new Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This ground up re-design integrated the modern world with all of the latest safety and technology.This SUV has 62,276 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Compass's trim level is Limited. If you want the best and most luxurious features in your 4x4 SUV, then this Compass Limited is the one for you. Features include heated leather seats, HID headlamps and LED taillights, a navigation system with the all new UConnect 4 multimedia system. This system features a large 8.4 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth steaming audio and Apple CarPlay and or Android Auto. You'll also get a remote engine start system, gloss black interior and exterior accents, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Parkview, and remote keyless entry with Keyless n'Go plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless N' Go, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this https://www.jeep.ca/en/windowsticker/3C4NJDCB2KT585032.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 180+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Touch Screen
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Electric power steering
Chrome dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 51 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
UConnect
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,250 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,086 kg
Front Head Room: 995 mm
Curb weight: 1,509 kg
Overall Length: 4,394 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Hip Room: 1,375 mm
Overall Width: 1,874 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Max cargo capacity: 1,700 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Wheelbase: 2,636 mm
Overall height: 1,647 mm
Keyless N' Go
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Bluetooth Steaming Audio
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5