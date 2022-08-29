2019 Jeep Compass

$31,900 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 2 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,276 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass remote start Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome accents Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Touch Screen Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Electric power steering Chrome dash trim Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Capacity: 51 L Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 978 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Rear Leg Room: 973 mm UConnect Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,250 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,086 kg Front Head Room: 995 mm Curb weight: 1,509 kg Overall Length: 4,394 mm Manual child safety locks Front Hip Room: 1,375 mm Overall Width: 1,874 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims Max cargo capacity: 1,700 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Wheelbase: 2,636 mm Overall height: 1,647 mm Keyless N' Go Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Bluetooth Steaming Audio 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

