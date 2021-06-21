2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$51,669 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 6 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7390421

7390421 Stock #: 21171A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black/Dark Sienna Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 18,693 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Navigation System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Automatic Parking Lane Keeping Assist Smart Device Integration TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) Dark Sienna Brown & Black Accents Generic Sun/Moonroof DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD) BLACK/DARK SIENNA BROWN NATURA PLUS LEATHER FRONT VENTED SEATS FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Steel Spare Wheel QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BR -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic WHEELS: 20" X 8" PLATINUM ALUMINUM Requires Subscription PREMIUM PLUS APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Platinum Aluminum Gloss Black/Platinum Chrome Grille Body Colour Sills w/Platinum Chrome Platinum Chrome Taillamp Strip Platinum Chrome Side Roof Rails Body Colour Exterior Mirrors Body Colo... ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: 195MM Rear Axle (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.