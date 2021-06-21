2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
This Jeep Grand Cherokee has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BR -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, PREMIUM PLUS APPEARANCE PACKAGE Gloss Black/Platinum Chrome Grille, Body Colour Sills w/Platinum Chrome, Platinum Chrome Taillamp Strip, Platinum Chrome Side Roof Rails, Body Colour Exterior Mirrors, Body Colour/Platinum Front Fascia, Platinum Chrome Exterior Badging, Platinum Day Light Opening Mouldings, Body Colour/Platinum Rear Fascia, Body-Colour Door Handles, GVWR: 2,948 KGS (6,500 LBS) (STD).*This Jeep Grand Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, DARK SIENNA BROWN & BLACK ACCENTS, BLACK/DARK SIENNA BROWN, NATURA PLUS LEATHER FRONT VENTED SEATS, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Voice Recorder, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
