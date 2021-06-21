Menu
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

18,693 KM

Details Description Features

$51,669

+ tax & licensing
$51,669

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL !! LEATHER SEATS !! 4WD !!

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL !! LEATHER SEATS !! 4WD !!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$51,669

+ taxes & licensing

18,693KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7390421
  Stock #: 21171A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Dark Sienna Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,693 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Grand Cherokee has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BR -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, PREMIUM PLUS APPEARANCE PACKAGE Gloss Black/Platinum Chrome Grille, Body Colour Sills w/Platinum Chrome, Platinum Chrome Taillamp Strip, Platinum Chrome Side Roof Rails, Body Colour Exterior Mirrors, Body Colour/Platinum Front Fascia, Platinum Chrome Exterior Badging, Platinum Day Light Opening Mouldings, Body Colour/Platinum Rear Fascia, Body-Colour Door Handles, GVWR: 2,948 KGS (6,500 LBS) (STD).*This Jeep Grand Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, DARK SIENNA BROWN & BLACK ACCENTS, BLACK/DARK SIENNA BROWN, NATURA PLUS LEATHER FRONT VENTED SEATS, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Voice Recorder, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
Dark Sienna Brown & Black Accents
Generic Sun/Moonroof
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
BLACK/DARK SIENNA BROWN NATURA PLUS LEATHER FRONT VENTED SEATS
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Steel Spare Wheel
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BR -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
WHEELS: 20" X 8" PLATINUM ALUMINUM
Requires Subscription
PREMIUM PLUS APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Platinum Aluminum Gloss Black/Platinum Chrome Grille Body Colour Sills w/Platinum Chrome Platinum Chrome Taillamp Strip Platinum Chrome Side Roof Rails Body Colour Exterior Mirrors Body Colo...
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: 195MM Rear Axle (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

