2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$63,760

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,926KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4846326
  • Stock #: 19709D
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEGXKW671576
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
GLX9
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sahara 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Remote Start System
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Convertible Hardtop
  • BLACK
  • Remote proximity keyless entry
  • Targa Roof
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Alpine Premium Audio System
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Jeep Trail Rated Kit
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
  • SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
  • 2.72:1 SELEC-TRAC FULL TIME 4WD SYSTEM
  • MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER
  • MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
  • TIRES: 255/70R18 OWL ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
  • SOFT TOP WINDOW STORAGE BAG
  • TRAIL RAIL CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Cargo Area Floor Mat
  • ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking
  • BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag
  • ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE -inc: Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
  • COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain Front Heated Seats
  • LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
  • DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2) Freedom Panel Storage Bag
  • TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
  • Requires Subscription
  • UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Yr SiriusXM T...
  • SMOKER'S GROUP -inc: Cigar Lighter Removable Ash Tray

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

