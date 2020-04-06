2019 Jeep Wrangler

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Rollover protection bars
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Floor mats
- Remote Start System
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Rear All-Terrain
- Tires - Front All-Terrain
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Keyless Start
- Convertible Hardtop
- BLACK
- Remote proximity keyless entry
- Targa Roof
- Convertible Soft Top
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- Alpine Premium Audio System
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- Smart Device Integration
- Jeep Trail Rated Kit
- ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
- SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
- RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
- 2.72:1 SELEC-TRAC FULL TIME 4WD SYSTEM
- MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER
- MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
- TIRES: 255/70R18 OWL ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
- SOFT TOP WINDOW STORAGE BAG
- TRAIL RAIL CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Cargo Area Floor Mat
- ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking
- BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag
- ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE -inc: Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
- COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain Front Heated Seats
- LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
- DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2) Freedom Panel Storage Bag
- TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
- Requires Subscription
- UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Yr SiriusXM T...
- SMOKER'S GROUP -inc: Cigar Lighter Removable Ash Tray
