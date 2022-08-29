2019 Kia Optima

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 5 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9291517

9291517 Stock #: N01NA016T

N01NA016T VIN: 5XXGT4L36KG281998

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 144,556 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Black grille w/chrome surround Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Rear door type: Trunk Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Front Leg Room: 1,155 mm Rear Head Room: 960 mm Front Head Room: 1,010 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 905 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,860 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,040 kg Wheelbase: 2,805 mm Front Hip Room: 1,423 mm Max cargo capacity: 450 L Overall height: 1,465 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,422 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,475 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,855 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Integrated mobile satellite communications device Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Avoidance Assist

