2019 Kia Optima
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
144,556KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9291517
- Stock #: N01NA016T
- VIN: 5XXGT4L36KG281998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,556 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Kia Optima has come a long way with numerous up-scale features and a truly comfortable and spacious luxurious interior that is decadent in many ways. Elegant and well designed both inside and out, this Kia Optima is an amazing and versatile sedan that can be both your road toy and your family car in one smart vehicle.This sedan has 144,556 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Black grille w/chrome surround
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Rear door type: Trunk
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Front Leg Room: 1,155 mm
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 905 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,860 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,040 kg
Wheelbase: 2,805 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,423 mm
Max cargo capacity: 450 L
Overall height: 1,465 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,422 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,475 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,855 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Avoidance Assist
