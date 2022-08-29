Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Optima

144,556 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Optima

2019 Kia Optima

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Optima

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 9291517
  2. 9291517
  3. 9291517
  4. 9291517
  5. 9291517
  6. 9291517
  7. 9291517
  8. 9291517
  9. 9291517
  10. 9291517
  11. 9291517
  12. 9291517
  13. 9291517
  14. 9291517
  15. 9291517
  16. 9291517
  17. 9291517
  18. 9291517
  19. 9291517
  20. 9291517
  21. 9291517
  22. 9291517
  23. 9291517
  24. 9291517
  25. 9291517
  26. 9291517
  27. 9291517
  28. 9291517
  29. 9291517
  30. 9291517
  31. 9291517
  32. 9291517
  33. 9291517
  34. 9291517
  35. 9291517
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

144,556KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9291517
  • Stock #: N01NA016T
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L36KG281998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,556 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Kia Optima offers the best interior within its class, filled with luxuries and up scale materials and surfaces. This 2019 Kia Optima is for sale today in Sudbury.

This 2019 Kia Optima has come a long way with numerous up-scale features and a truly comfortable and spacious luxurious interior that is decadent in many ways. Elegant and well designed both inside and out, this Kia Optima is an amazing and versatile sedan that can be both your road toy and your family car in one smart vehicle.This sedan has 144,556 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Black grille w/chrome surround
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Rear door type: Trunk
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Front Leg Room: 1,155 mm
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 905 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,860 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,040 kg
Wheelbase: 2,805 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,423 mm
Max cargo capacity: 450 L
Overall height: 1,465 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,422 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,475 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,855 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Avoidance Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2020 Ford F-150
53,000 KM
$46,100 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sorento LX ...
 60,491 KM
$14,151 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Accord Se...
 136,385 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory