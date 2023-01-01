$33,855+ tax & licensing
$33,855
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Sedona
EX - Low Mileage
41,559KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10208784
- Stock #: B01PA111T
- VIN: KNDMC5C18K6552193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,559 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Kia Sedona has become one of the most highly refined and luxurious vehicles within its class. This 2019 Kia Sedona is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This 2019 Kia Sedona has returned with a fresh handsome new face to reclaim its throne as the best people hauling minivan. A rich, opulent interior helps make the case as being one of the most comfortable and comprehensively built family shuttles out there. The Sedona offers highly practical interior with endless seating configurations as well as a very generous cargo space. An elegant exterior only further supports the case of this Kia Sedona as a powerful, refined, highly capable people carrier that is built to provide uninterrupted comfort.This low mileage van has just 41,559 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Tumble forward rear seats
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 951 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Overall Width: 1,985 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,602 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.0 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Front Head Room: 984 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,760 kg
Overall height: 1,755 mm
Max cargo capacity: 4,022 L
Overall Length: 5,115 mm
Wheelbase: 3,060 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,045 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,622 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,506 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,679 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 885 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,508 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,269 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
3rd Row Head Room: 930 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
3 USB ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
UVO Intelligence
Curb weight: 2,124 kg
