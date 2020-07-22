Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

57,035 KM

$23,008

+ tax & licensing
Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

LX-CERTIFIED-LOW KM- NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  Listing ID: 5396579
  Stock #: 20867C
  VIN: 5XYPGDA53KG433949

57,035KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Sturdy and dependable, this 2019 Kia Sorento LX-CERTIFIED-LOW KM- NO ACCIDENTS lets you cart everyone and everything you need.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Wheels: 17" Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Tires: 235/65R17, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory