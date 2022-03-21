2019 Kia Sorento

$34,380 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8662759

8662759 Stock #: BC0367A

BC0367A VIN: 5XYPHDA34KG594497

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Streaming Audio Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Touch Screen Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 7 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Video Monitor Location: Front Silver aluminum rims Overall Width: 1,890 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 998 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm Curb weight: 1,860 kg Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.0 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 71 L Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 4,800 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,500 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 921 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,472 mm Front Head Room: 1,004 mm Overall height: 1,685 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm UVO2 Max cargo capacity: 2,066 L Wheelbase: 2,780 mm Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,433 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 805 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,342 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,340 kg Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,051 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.