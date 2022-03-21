$34,380+ tax & licensing
$34,380
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
2019 Kia Sorento
EX 2.4 AWD - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$34,380
+ taxes & licensing
68,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8662759
- Stock #: BC0367A
- VIN: 5XYPHDA34KG594497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Built to be a quiet and comfortable performer, this Kia Sorento is the perfect combination on and off road capabilities, and a supple, solid driving experience. This 2019 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This 2019 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV that is built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers a responsive handling feel, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.This SUV has 68,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sorento's trim level is EX 2.4 AWD. Efficient yet powerful, this Kia Sorento EX boasts an abundance of upgraded features such as automatic full time all wheel drive, stylish alloy wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen display with a 6 speaker stereo, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and voice activation technology, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, roof rack rails, front fog lamps, power windows, heated leather bucket seats, a proximity key for push button start, memory seats and mirrors settings, back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, Siriusxm, Touch Screen.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Touch Screen
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Overall Width: 1,890 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
Curb weight: 1,860 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 71 L
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 4,800 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,500 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 921 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,472 mm
Front Head Room: 1,004 mm
Overall height: 1,685 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm
UVO2
Max cargo capacity: 2,066 L
Wheelbase: 2,780 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,433 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 805 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,342 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,340 kg
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,051 mm
