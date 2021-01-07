Menu
2019 Mazda CX-3

14,533 KM

Details Description Features

$20,760

+ tax & licensing
$20,760

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Mazda

705-524-3300

2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS - LUXURY PKG - DEALER SERVICED - NO ACCIDENTS

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS - LUXURY PKG - DEALER SERVICED - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

$20,760

+ taxes & licensing

14,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6585427
  • Stock #: U1467A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U1467A
  • Mileage 14,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 14,475 KMS! This Mazda CX-3 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Temporary Spare Tire, Bluetooth Connection, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, ABS, MP3 Player, Tires - Rear All-Season, All Wheel Drive, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Spoiler, Intermittent Wipers, HD Radio, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Rain Sensing Wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Tires - Front All-Season, Rear Defrost, Power Steering, Traction Control, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Windows, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Rear Bench Seat, Cross-Traffic Alert, Stability Control, Keyless Start, Power Windows, Engine Immobilizer, Blind Spot Monitor, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Bucket Seats, Front Side Air Bag, Smart Device Integration, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Trip Computer, Heated Front Seat(s), Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cloth Seats, Traction Control, Power Door Locks, Heated Steering Wheel, Cargo Shade, Passenger Vanity Mirror, A/C, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera, Tire Pressure Monitor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a rapidly growing new and pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Palladino Mazda located at 936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B2E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Palladino Mazda is conveniently located at 936 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration

