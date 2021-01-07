2019 Mazda CX-3

+ taxes & licensing
Only 14,475 KMS! This Mazda CX-3 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Temporary Spare Tire, Bluetooth Connection, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, ABS, MP3 Player, Tires - Rear All-Season, All Wheel Drive, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Spoiler, Intermittent Wipers, HD Radio, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Rain Sensing Wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Tires - Front All-Season, Rear Defrost, Power Steering, Traction Control, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Windows, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Rear Bench Seat, Cross-Traffic Alert, Stability Control, Keyless Start, Power Windows, Engine Immobilizer, Blind Spot Monitor, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Bucket Seats, Front Side Air Bag, Smart Device Integration, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Trip Computer, Heated Front Seat(s), Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cloth Seats, Traction Control, Power Door Locks, Heated Steering Wheel, Cargo Shade, Passenger Vanity Mirror, A/C, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera, Tire Pressure Monitor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a rapidly growing new and pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Palladino Mazda located at 936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B2E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Palladino Mazda is conveniently located at 936 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
