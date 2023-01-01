$30,435+ tax & licensing
$30,435
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2019 Mazda CX-5
2019 Mazda CX-5
GT - Head-up Display - Navigation
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$30,435
+ taxes & licensing
69,157KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10550721
- Stock #: N10QA031T
- VIN: JM3KFBDM1K1627374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,157 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mazda CX5's interior is one of the best in the class, offering great versatility and excellent fit and finish. This 2019 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Mazda CX5 is a real class leader with exceptional performance, agile handling and a versatile and highly intuitive interior. Thanks to its elegant yet aggressive styling and impeccable on road capabilities, there aren't many that can rival the quality and premium performance this modern, beautiful crossover SUV offers. This SUV has 69,157 kms. It's snowflake white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-5's trim level is GT. This GT CX-5 has just about everything you could imagine with a power moonroof, navigation, head-up display, air cooled leather seats, wood and metal trim, premium Bose sound, driver seat memory settings, proximity entry, SiriusXM, adaptive front lighting, HomeLink remote system, automatic climate control, and LED lighting with fog lights. This trim also adds traffic sign recognition to the driver assistance features like stop and go adaptive cruise, full range active braking assist, pedestrian detection, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, and high beam control help make every drive more safe and less fatiguing. For even more comfort, you get heated seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, advanced blind spot monitoring, 7 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim, Leather Seats, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 340+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
woodgrain trim
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Express open glass sunroof
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Self-leveling headlights
Exterior entry lights
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Front Head Room: 991 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,405 mm
Overall Width: 1,842 mm
Overall height: 1,680 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,007 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,550 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Wheelbase: 2,698 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,687 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,451 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Active Driver Assistance
Forward Collision Mitigation : Advanced Smart City Brake Support
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2