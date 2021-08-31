Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-5

36,794 KM

Details Description Features

$36,441

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,441

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Mazda

705-524-3300

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature - LOW MILEAGE - NEW ARRIVAL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature - LOW MILEAGE - NEW ARRIVAL

Location

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

  1. 8042884
  2. 8042884
  3. 8042884
  4. 8042884
  5. 8042884
  6. 8042884
  7. 8042884
  8. 8042884
  9. 8042884
  10. 8042884
  11. 8042884
  12. 8042884
  13. 8042884
  14. 8042884
  15. 8042884
  16. 8042884
  17. 8042884
  18. 8042884
  19. 8042884
  20. 8042884
  21. 8042884
  22. 8042884
  23. 8042884
  24. 8042884
  25. 8042884
  26. 8042884
  27. 8042884
  28. 8042884
  29. 8042884
  30. 8042884
  31. 8042884
  32. 8042884
Contact Seller

$36,441

+ taxes & licensing

36,794KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8042884
  • Stock #: U1554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U1554
  • Mileage 36,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Wheels: 19" Alloy w/Gunmetal Finish -inc: dark painted pockets, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Auto -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch, Tires: 225/55R19 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams. This Mazda CX-5 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Mazda CX-5 Signature - LOW MILEAGE - NEW ARRIVAL *Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers w/Centerpoint 2 Surround Technology w/SurroundStage signal processing and Audiopilot 2 noise compensation technology, Bluetooth w/audio profile, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/3-month subscription, steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, 4 USB and auxiliary input jacks, 7" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link services w/5-year subscription, SMS text message functionality, Aha and Stitcher internet radio functionality, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery, Passenger Seat, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a rapidly growing new and pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Mazda is conveniently located at 936 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Mazda

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 159,720 KM
$37,021 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Limited
 49,058 KM
$78,450 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge SEL
 90,789 KM
$37,838 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

Call Dealer

705-524-XXXX

(click to show)

705-524-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory