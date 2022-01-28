2019 Mazda CX-9

$39,749 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 1 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8260275

8260275 Stock #: U1563

U1563 VIN: JM3TCBCY8K0324972

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 16,105 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Safety Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Navigation Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Metal-look door trim Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Self-leveling headlights Head up display Rear heat ducts with separate controls Radar Cruise Control Clock: In-radio display LED Lights Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 978 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 74 L Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Front Hip Room: 1,440 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm Overall Width: 1,969 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,458 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm Overall height: 1,717 mm heated steering wheels AM/FM/HD Radio Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,638 kg Curb weight: 1,987 kg Colored center console trim 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm Lane Keep Assist Max cargo capacity: 2,017 L 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,019 mm Wheelbase: 2,930 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 754 mm Overall Length: 5,065 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Stability controll with anti-roll LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) MAZDA CONNECT Mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)

