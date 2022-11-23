$25,102+ tax & licensing
$25,102
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GX - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$25,102
+ taxes & licensing
64,951KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9404890
- Stock #: N10PA018T
- VIN: JM1BPAB71K1111416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,951 KM
Vehicle Description
Newly redesigned for 2019, this Mazda3 is ready for a new generation of car owners. This 2019 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Like all Mazdas, this all new 2019 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. This vehicle wasn't built to simply get to your next destination, this all new Mazda3 was designed to enhance the experience of your journey. For an all new car with truly thoughtful design in every detail, check out this fully redesigned Mazda3. This sedan has 64,951 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GX. This Mazda3 is packed with a long list of modern features that include an 8.8 inch infotainment screen with MAZDA CONNECT, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additional features include remote keyless entry with a proximity key, a color rearview camera, LED lighting, steering wheel audio controls and a 60-40 split rear bench seat to make hauling cargo a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Mazda Connect, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Led Lights.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
LED Lights
Max cargo capacity: 374 L
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Overall height: 1,445 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,359 mm
Front Head Room: 965 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
AM/FM/HD Radio
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 891 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition with push button start
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Mazda Connect
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Overall Length: 4,662 mm
Overall Width: 1,797 mm
Wheelbase : 2,726 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,292 mm
