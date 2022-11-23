2019 Mazda MAZDA3

$25,102 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 9 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9404890

9404890 Stock #: N10PA018T

N10PA018T VIN: JM1BPAB71K1111416

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 64,951 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome accents Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags LED Lights Max cargo capacity: 374 L Diameter of tires: 16.0" Overall height: 1,445 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Tires: Width: 205 mm Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm Rear Head Room: 947 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,359 mm Front Head Room: 965 mm Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm AM/FM/HD Radio Manual child safety locks Rear Leg Room: 891 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Keyless ignition with push button start 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Mazda Connect Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Overall Length: 4,662 mm Overall Width: 1,797 mm Wheelbase : 2,726 mm Rear Hip Room : 1,292 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.