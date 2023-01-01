$25,708+ tax & licensing
$25,708
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$25,708
+ taxes & licensing
63,785KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9574027
- Stock #: N10PA049T
- VIN: 3MZBPADM2KM104624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,785 KM
Vehicle Description
This all new 2019 Mazda3 is here to unleash your potential. This 2019 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Like all Mazdas, this all new 2019 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. This vehicle wasn't built to simply get to your next destination, this all new Mazda3 was designed to enhance the experience of your journey. For an all new car with truly thoughtful design in every detail, check out this fully redesigned Mazda3. This sedan has 63,785 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GT. Upgrading to this Mazda3 GT is a great choice as it comes packed with a long list of luxury features that includes a power sunroof, an 8.8 inch infotainment screen with a Bose premium sound system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also comes with heated front seats, bigger aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, advance blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert. Additional features include remote keyless entry and a proximity key with push button start, a color rearview camera, LED lighting, steering wheel audio controls and a 60-40 split rear bench seat to make hauling cargo a breeze!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Black grille w/chrome accents
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Silver aluminum rims
Max cargo capacity: 374 L
Overall height: 1,445 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,359 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 891 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition with push button start
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Overall Length: 4,662 mm
Overall Width: 1,797 mm
Wheelbase : 2,726 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,292 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2