2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Listing ID: 9574027

9574027 Stock #: N10PA049T

N10PA049T VIN: 3MZBPADM2KM104624

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,785 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags Silver aluminum rims Max cargo capacity: 374 L Overall height: 1,445 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,359 mm Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm Manual child safety locks Rear Leg Room: 891 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition with push button start 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Overall Length: 4,662 mm Overall Width: 1,797 mm Wheelbase : 2,726 mm Rear Hip Room : 1,292 mm Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.