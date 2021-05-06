2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC.*This Vehicle is Mercedes-Benz Star Certified!*This vehicle has been examined inside and out---and under followed by a demanding road test. If deficiencies were found at any time during the process, they have been repaired, replaced or reconditioned using only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Tested by one of our fully trained technicians, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle is only approved and qualifies for the Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Warranty if and when it meets mandatory inspection standards. How your Mercedes-Benz achieves Certified status. 150-point Inspection: - Engine Test - Fluids - Electrical Systems - Undercarriage/Drivetrain - Appearance Standards - Safety, Security and Solidity - On Road Evaluation*Location*Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
