Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

29,015 KM

Details Description Features

$51,374

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,374

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 - STAR CERTIFIED !

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 - STAR CERTIFIED !

Location

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

  1. 7133050
  2. 7133050
  3. 7133050
  4. 7133050
  5. 7133050
  6. 7133050
  7. 7133050
  8. 7133050
  9. 7133050
  10. 7133050
  11. 7133050
  12. 7133050
  13. 7133050
  14. 7133050
  15. 7133050
  16. 7133050
  17. 7133050
  18. 7133050
  19. 7133050
  20. 7133050
  21. 7133050
  22. 7133050
  23. 7133050
  24. 7133050
  25. 7133050
  26. 7133050
  27. 7133050
  28. 7133050
  29. 7133050
  30. 7133050
  31. 7133050
Contact Seller

$51,374

+ taxes & licensing

29,015KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7133050
  • Stock #: UM1179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC.*This Vehicle is Mercedes-Benz Star Certified!*This vehicle has been examined inside and out---and under followed by a demanding road test. If deficiencies were found at any time during the process, they have been repaired, replaced or reconditioned using only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Tested by one of our fully trained technicians, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle is only approved and qualifies for the Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Warranty if and when it meets mandatory inspection standards. How your Mercedes-Benz achieves Certified status. 150-point Inspection: - Engine Test - Fluids - Electrical Systems - Undercarriage/Drivetrain - Appearance Standards - Safety, Security and Solidity - On Road Evaluation*Location*Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 52,394 KM
$51,706 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 42,227 KM
$53,284 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Outback ...
 1,413 KM
$39,885 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

Call Dealer

705-522-XXXX

(click to show)

705-522-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory