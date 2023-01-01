$78,615+ tax & licensing
$78,615
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
PRICING INCLUDES FACTORY OPTIONS VALUED AT $12,290!
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$78,615
+ taxes & licensing
14,847KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9969854
- Stock #: N11PA015T
- VIN: WDC0G8KB1KF536099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,847 KM
Vehicle Description
Spacious and sensuous, the acclaimed GLC cabin rewards your touch on every surface. This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The GLC aims to keep raising benchmarks for sport utility vehicles. Its athletic, aerodynamic body envelops an elegantly high-tech cabin. With sports car like performance and styling combined with astonishing SUV utility and capability, this is the vehicle for the active family on the go. Whether your next adventure is to the city, or out in the country, this GLC is ready to get you there in style and comfort. This low mileage SUV has just 14,847 kms. It's obsidian black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium PackageIntegrated Garage Door Opener, Parktronic W/ Active Parking Assist, Amg Track Pace, Touchpad, 360-degree Camera, Comand Online Navigation W/ Mb Apps, Burmester Surround Sound System.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Touchpad
Nappa Leather Door Trim Insert
Safety
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision prevention assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
360-Degree Camera
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Axle ratio: 3.27
AIR BODY CONTROL Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,580 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8
645.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
Keyless GO
Easy pack Power Tailgate
Parktronic w/ Active Parking Assist
COMAND Online Navigation w/ MB Apps
Burmester Surround Sound System
DVD Drive
Active Blind Spot Assist
Active Lane Keeping Assist
Active Steering Assist
Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release
AMG Track Pace
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer and TireFit Tire Mobility Kit
PRE-SAFE PLUS
Premium PackageIntegrated Garage Door Opener
115V Power SocketLED Lighting SystemAdaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA)
Active LED High Performance Lighting SystemAMG Night PackageMatte Black Roof Rails
Black Chrome Exhaust Tips
High Gloss Black Front Apron
High-Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
High-Gloss Black Side Sill Panels
High-Gloss Black Window SurroundsIntelligent Drive PackageActive Distance Assist DISTRONIC
Active Brake Assist w/ Cross-Traffic FunctionDark Ash Wood Trim (Open-Pore)Trailer Hitch
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2