2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$78,615 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 , 8 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9969854

9969854 Stock #: N11PA015T

N11PA015T VIN: WDC0G8KB1KF536099

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 14,847 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 10-Way Driver Seat 10-Way Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Touchpad Nappa Leather Door Trim Insert Safety First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision prevention assist BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lamps Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster 360-Degree Camera Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Mechanical Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Axle ratio: 3.27 AIR BODY CONTROL Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 2,580 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 645.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Additional Features Keyless GO Easy pack Power Tailgate Parktronic w/ Active Parking Assist COMAND Online Navigation w/ MB Apps Burmester Surround Sound System DVD Drive Active Blind Spot Assist Active Lane Keeping Assist Active Steering Assist Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release AMG Track Pace Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer and TireFit Tire Mobility Kit PRE-SAFE PLUS Premium PackageIntegrated Garage Door Opener 115V Power SocketLED Lighting SystemAdaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA) Active LED High Performance Lighting SystemAMG Night PackageMatte Black Roof Rails Black Chrome Exhaust Tips High Gloss Black Front Apron High-Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors High-Gloss Black Side Sill Panels High-Gloss Black Window SurroundsIntelligent Drive PackageActive Distance Assist DISTRONIC Active Brake Assist w/ Cross-Traffic FunctionDark Ash Wood Trim (Open-Pore)Trailer Hitch

