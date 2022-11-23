$37,285+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-522-7777
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA
250 4 MATIC - STAR CERTIFIED !
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$37,285
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9365080
- Stock #: P1120NA009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,414 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive Your Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 in Luxury with These Packages.*Premium Package*Smartphone Integration, Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Blind Spot Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, LED High Performance Lighting System, 8inch Central Media Display*Premium Plus Package*Integrated Garage Door Opener, Power Adjustable Passengers Seat, Auto Dimming Mirrors (Rear-view & Drivers Side), Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Ambient Lighting, Keyless Go, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Mirror Package*Sport Package*AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, 19inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels*Sail Pattern Trim**COMAND Online Navigation w/ MB Apps**SiriusXM Satellite Radio**Black Fabric Roof Liner*This vehicle has been examined inside and out---and under followed by a demanding road test. If deficiencies were found at any time during *This Vehicle is Mercedes-Benz Star Certified! *the process, they have been repaired, replaced or reconditioned using only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Tested by one of our fully trained technicians, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle is only approved and qualifies for the Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Warranty when it meets mandatory inspection standards. How your Mercedes-Benz achieves Certified status. 166-point Inspection: - Engine Test - Fluids - Electrical Systems - Undercarriage/Drivetrain - Appearance Standards - Safety, Security and Solidity - On Road Evaluation.LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Vehicle Features
