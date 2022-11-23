2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

$37,285 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 4 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9365080

9365080 Stock #: P1120NA009

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 43,414 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Keyless Start Front beverage holders Cargo shade Electric Driver's Seat w/Memory Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 4.60 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 8 speakers HD Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Front fog lights Rear fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Multi-Zone A/C Windows Rear Defrost Seating MEMORY SEAT Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Telematics Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Artico leather upholstery Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Bluetooth Connection Radio: Audio 20 AM/FM/Single CD w/Bluetooth Roof rack: rails only Exterior parking camera rear Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag Premium audio system: COMAND Requires Subscription Emergency communication system: eCall Emergency System 18" 5-Spoke Wheels Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.