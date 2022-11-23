Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

43,414 KM

Details Description Features

$37,285

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,285

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 4 MATIC - STAR CERTIFIED !

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 4 MATIC - STAR CERTIFIED !

Location

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

  1. 9365080
  2. 9365080
  3. 9365080
  4. 9365080
  5. 9365080
  6. 9365080
  7. 9365080
  8. 9365080
  9. 9365080
  10. 9365080
  11. 9365080
  12. 9365080
  13. 9365080
  14. 9365080
  15. 9365080
  16. 9365080
  17. 9365080
  18. 9365080
  19. 9365080
  20. 9365080
  21. 9365080
  22. 9365080
  23. 9365080
  24. 9365080
  25. 9365080
  26. 9365080
  27. 9365080
  28. 9365080
Contact Seller

$37,285

+ taxes & licensing

43,414KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9365080
  • Stock #: P1120NA009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,414 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive Your Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 in Luxury with These Packages.*Premium Package*Smartphone Integration, Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Blind Spot Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, LED High Performance Lighting System, 8inch Central Media Display*Premium Plus Package*Integrated Garage Door Opener, Power Adjustable Passengers Seat, Auto Dimming Mirrors (Rear-view & Drivers Side), Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Ambient Lighting, Keyless Go, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Mirror Package*Sport Package*AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, 19inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels*Sail Pattern Trim**COMAND Online Navigation w/ MB Apps**SiriusXM Satellite Radio**Black Fabric Roof Liner*This vehicle has been examined inside and out---and under followed by a demanding road test. If deficiencies were found at any time during *This Vehicle is Mercedes-Benz Star Certified! *the process, they have been repaired, replaced or reconditioned using only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Tested by one of our fully trained technicians, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle is only approved and qualifies for the Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Warranty when it meets mandatory inspection standards. How your Mercedes-Benz achieves Certified status. 166-point Inspection: - Engine Test - Fluids - Electrical Systems - Undercarriage/Drivetrain - Appearance Standards - Safety, Security and Solidity - On Road Evaluation.LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Front beverage holders
Cargo shade
Electric Driver's Seat w/Memory
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.60 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
HD Radio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Rear Defrost
MEMORY SEAT
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Artico leather upholstery
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Radio: Audio 20 AM/FM/Single CD w/Bluetooth
Roof rack: rails only
Exterior parking camera rear
Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag
Premium audio system: COMAND
Requires Subscription
Emergency communication system: eCall Emergency System
18" 5-Spoke Wheels
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 29,500 KM
$51,499 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 41,533 KM
$42,499 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 79,934 KM
$98,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

Call Dealer

705-522-XXXX

(click to show)

705-522-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory