Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG 43 4MATIC Coupe - Leather Seats
59,324KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10521879
- Stock #: P11PA055
- VIN: 4JGED6EB6KA153112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Saddle Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,324 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
Refined, handsome and elegant from every angle, this GLE is still the very attractive and alluring SUV it always has been. This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Offering numerous customizable options that can be suited to a wide range of luxury SUV buyers, this Mercedes-Benz GLE delivers nothing but the best in driving pleasure, comfort, and refinement. A luxurious and supremely comfortable interior offers a lush and highly engaging driving experience due to all the tech features fitted within, while the distinct styling remains beautiful and refined. Whether you opt for the SUV or coupe styling, this GLE is ready to rock your world.This SUV has 59,324 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our GLE's trim level is AMG 43 4MATIC Coupe. This AMG enhanced GLE is ready to rule the road with an AMG enhanced biturbo V6, and AMG enhancements to almost every performance component including the automatic transmission with shift paddles, 4MATIC all wheel drive, dynamic select drive mode selector for different drive modes and terrains, exhaust system, and airmatic suspension with adaptive damping. This aggressive 4 door coupe is also equipped with an illustrated vehicle display that shows your steering angle and steepness of incline to help you make driving decisions on the trail and an ECO start/stop function that cuts your engine at idle to increase city gas mileage. You get some AMG body styling and wheels, interior logos and styling, and side mirror logo projectors to set you apart from the crowd as well. Active assistance with braking, attention, crosswinds, trailer stability, and blind spots on top of LED lighting with active and adaptive highbeams and lowbeams, rain sensing wipers, auto dimming rearview and driver side mirrors, and PRE-SAFE pre collision program that readies your cabin for impending collisions keep you safe and reduce fatigue on long drives. You also get all the luxury you want from a Mercedes with a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls and power tilt/telescoping, leather seats, heated power front seats with memory settings, wood trim, a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, remote window and sunroof closing, power tailgate, power folding side mirrors, ambient interior lighting, brake hold feature, a garage door opener, and an awesome infotainment system with an 8 inch color display, navigation, voice control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth control and streaming, SiriusXM and HD Radio, in dash CD/DVD and SD card reader, and dual USB audio ports. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Intelligent Drive Package, Leather Seats, Night Package, Premium Package, Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim, Heated Steering Wheel, Trailer Hitch.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Seating
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Intermittent front wipers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: Performance AS
Safety
First Aid Kit
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Genuine wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Suspension class: Sport
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Twin Turbo
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood dash trim
Genuine wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Self-leveling headlights
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Active suspension
Tires: Profile: 40
Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control
Grille with chrome bar
Front Head Room: 996 mm
Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.9 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 91 L
Wheelbase: 2,915 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,483 mm
Tires: Width: 315 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm
Overall height: 1,719 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Wheel Diameter: 21
Diameter of tires: 21.0"
Gross vehicle weight: 2,900 kg
Intelligent Drive Package
Manual child safety locks
Silver w/painted accents aluminum rims
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
Wheel Width: 11
Overall Width: 2,003 mm
Curb weight: 2,250 kg
Night Package
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Panorama express open/close glass sunroof
Forward Collision Mitigation : Active Brake Assist
ECall Emergency System
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Max cargo capacity: 1,720 L
Overall Length: 4,891 mm
