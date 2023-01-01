2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$62,802 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 0 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10633119

10633119 Stock #: N11PA109T

N11PA109T VIN: 4JGED6EBXKA137138

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,045 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Navigation Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Blind Spot Assist HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Selective service internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Power Liftgate Power Tailgate Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Intermittent front wipers Dusk sensing headlights Rear fog lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: Performance AS Safety First Aid Kit Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Clock: Analog Genuine wood center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Suspension class: Sport 4-corner leveling suspension Air front spring Air rear spring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Twin Turbo Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Genuine wood dash trim Genuine wood door trim Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Driver and passenger seat memory Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tires: Speed Rating: W Self-leveling headlights Memorized Settings including steering wheel Active suspension Tires: Profile: 40 Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control Grille with chrome bar Front Head Room: 996 mm Rear Head Room: 960 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.9 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 91 L Wheelbase: 2,915 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,483 mm Tires: Width: 315 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm Overall height: 1,719 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Wheel Diameter: 21 Diameter of tires: 21.0" Gross vehicle weight: 2,900 kg Manual child safety locks Silver w/painted accents aluminum rims Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND Wheel Width: 11 Overall Width: 2,003 mm Curb weight: 2,250 kg Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Active Braking Assist Panorama express open/close glass sunroof Forward Collision Mitigation : Active Brake Assist ECall Emergency System Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Max cargo capacity: 1,720 L Overall Length: 4,891 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.