Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
AMG SL 63 Roadster - Low Mileage
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
17,752KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10418025
- Stock #: M22106A
- VIN: WDDJK7EA8KF055424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 17,752 KM
Vehicle Description
While the SL gives the ride quality of a cruise-ship, it delivers the potency and power of a speed boat. This 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With such a striking silhouette, and the historically successful premium grand tourer that it is, this Mercedes-Benz seats and comfortably hauls two passengers in absolute luxury and opulence. The snug and very comfortable interior is lines with the highest of quality materials, delivering a comfortable and reassuring ride quality regardless of the road conditions.This low mileage convertible has just 17,752 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 577HP 5.5L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our SL's trim level is AMG SL 63 Roadster. The already astounding SL is further perfected by AMG to create one of the ultimate AMG roadsters. With a powerful V8 engine, and an AMG speedshift 7 speed transmission, this SL now owns the road. This power is added to the power trunk access, AMG metal and leather steering wheel with automatic tilt away, proximity key for entry and push button start, Nappa leather upholstered seats, Artico leather upholstered dashboard, smartphone Apple and Android integration, remote controls for trunk, windows and sunroof or convertible roof, and an array of passenger and vehicle stability safety options.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Seating
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Floor mats: Carpet front
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Clock: Analog
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Suspension class: Sport
4-corner leveling suspension
Multi-link front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
Twin Turbo
Carbon Fibre Dash Trim
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Glass rear window
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Driver and passenger seat memory
Convertible wind blocker
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Driver knee airbags
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Memorized Settings including HVAC
1st row curtain head airbags
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 10
Power Retractable Hard Top
Active suspension
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control
Total Number of Speakers: 11
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
Power open and close trunk
Rear door type: Power open and close trunk
Carbon Fibre Center Console Trim
With metal-look bar grille
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.2 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,877 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,361 mm
Fuel Capacity: 75 L
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 958 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.1 s
Tires: Width: 285 mm
Tires: Profile: 30
Gross vehicle weight: 2,180 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Carbon fibre door trim
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.3 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm
Overall Length: 4,640 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Automated exterior parking camera
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
Overall height: 1,300 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Curb weight: 1,870 kg
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Wheelbase: 2,585 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Active Park Assist automated reverse sensing system
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Forward Collision Mitigation : Active Brake Assist
ECall Emergency System
Bi-Xenon LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Panoramic Vario-Roof Glass Sunroof
