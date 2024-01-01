$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Van 2500 High Roof V6 144"
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Van 2500 High Roof V6 144"
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,437KM
VIN WD4BF0CD5KP089148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # P11PA136
- Mileage 120,437 KM
Vehicle Description
Easy to Clean Rubber, Durable Vinyl Upholstery, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Wide Open Cargo Doors
With such a classy, stylish front end, and an aspect on high degree of customization of the cargo bay, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is arguably the first and foremost choice when looking for a high end quality cargo van. This 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Sprinter Cargo has always been the best choice for a high quality, durable and highly efficient cargo van and this 2019 model is no different. With a high availability of configurations, a generous cargo space and a handsome and well sculpted interior, this 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van can only add to the face of your venture, representing the high class and quality you deliver. While other cargo vans are all about getting the job done, this Sprinter Cargo Van looks to the comfort and safety of the driver and passenger as well as being a highly utilitarian vehicle that will refuse to fail you regardless of the situation. This van has 120,437 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sprinter Cargo Van's trim level is 2500 High Roof V6 144. The king of up-scale cargo hauling, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo van 2500 Standard Roof 144 comes very well equipped with options such as sturdy and durable steel wheels, with a full size spare, LED brake-lights, a sliding side cargo door, power locks, hydraulic power assisted steering, a powerful and highly efficient drivetrain, a powerful stereo with Bluetooth connectivity and iPod interface, adjustable front bucket seats, cup-holders, manual air conditioning, durable cabin vinyl and rubber floor trim, a rear view camera, multiple cabin storage compartments and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Floor Covering
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Intermittent front wipers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 75
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front
Overhead console: Full with storage
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Strut front suspension
Leaf rear suspension
Mechanical
Front Independent Suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
3 Door
Wheel Width: 6.5
Grey bumpers
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Fuel Type: Diesel
Rear door type: Split swing-out
1st row curtain head airbags
Silver steel rims
Transverse leaf front spring
Total Number of Speakers: 5
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Fuel Capacity: 93 L
Tires: Speed Rating: Q
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Integrated satellite communications
Curb weight: 2,205 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Gross Vehicle Weight : 4,105 kg
Wheelbase : 3,658 mm
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter