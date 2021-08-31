+ taxes & licensing
BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! Feel at ease with this reliable 2019 Nissan Armada. The Platinum provides a nice selection of comfort and convenience options listed bellow!**EXTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**Endurance 5.6-liter DOHC 32-valve V8 engine, 7-speed automatic transmission with Tow/Haul Mode, 20" x 8.0" dark chrome-clad aluminum-alloy wheels, auto on/off headlights LED low-beam headlights with integrated signature Fog lights, Power folding outside mirrors with turn signal indicators, heated outside mirrors with puddle lights, Power lift gate, Tow hitch receiver, Seven-pin wiring harness.**INTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**Nissan Connect(R) 8" touchscreen display and enhanced Voice Recognition Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant, Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition, Remote Engine Start System, Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System, Intelligent Rear-View Mirror Power sliding glass moon roof with one-touch open/close and tilt feature, Bose audio system with 13 speakers including subwoofer.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with FREE additional coverage such as the Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for "The Little Things" like free battery, wiper, bulb and tire replacement and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a luxury new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
