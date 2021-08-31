Menu
2019 Nissan Armada

42,810 KM

$57,884

+ tax & licensing
$57,884

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

2019 Nissan Armada

2019 Nissan Armada

Platinum

2019 Nissan Armada

Platinum

Location

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

$57,884

+ taxes & licensing

42,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 42,810 KM

Vehicle Description

BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! Feel at ease with this reliable 2019 Nissan Armada. The Platinum provides a nice selection of comfort and convenience options listed bellow!**EXTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**Endurance 5.6-liter DOHC 32-valve V8 engine, 7-speed automatic transmission with Tow/Haul Mode, 20" x 8.0" dark chrome-clad aluminum-alloy wheels, auto on/off headlights LED low-beam headlights with integrated signature Fog lights, Power folding outside mirrors with turn signal indicators, heated outside mirrors with puddle lights, Power lift gate, Tow hitch receiver, Seven-pin wiring harness.**INTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**Nissan Connect(R) 8" touchscreen display and enhanced Voice Recognition Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant, Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition, Remote Engine Start System, Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System, Intelligent Rear-View Mirror Power sliding glass moon roof with one-touch open/close and tilt feature, Bose audio system with 13 speakers including subwoofer.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with FREE additional coverage such as the Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for "The Little Things" like free battery, wiper, bulb and tire replacement and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a luxury new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Outside Temperature Display
Floor mats
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front fog lights
Running Boards/Side Steps
Premium Sound System
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Air Suspension
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Leather shift knob
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Leather-appointed seat trim
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Auto-levelling suspension
3rd row seats: split-bench
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Led Headlights
2.937 Axle Ratio
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Distance-Pacing Cruise Control
13 Speakers
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

