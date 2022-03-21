2019 Nissan Armada

$47,199 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Aluminum spare wheel rim Exterior Running Boards Trailer Hitch Roof Rails Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone front suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Center Console: Full with locking storage Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rear leveling suspension Air rear spring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Surround Audio Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot 60-40 Third Row Seat Power Folding Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood door trim 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Express open/close glass sunroof Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Wheel Diameter: 20 Rear heat ducts with separate controls Total Number of Speakers: 13 Memorized Settings including steering wheel Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm Rear Leg Room: 991 mm Front Head Room: 1,011 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 98 L Tires: Width: 275 mm Wheelbase: 3,076 mm Front Hip Room: 1,504 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,537 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,240 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,402 kg Rear Head Room: 1,016 mm Overall Width: 2,030 mm Overall height: 1,925 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 17.7 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,621 mm Manual child safety locks 3rd Row Leg Room: 719 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,693 L Rear Hip Room: 1,483 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,610 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.9 L/100 km 3rd Row Head Room: 925 mm Overall Length: 5,306 mm Rear Collision Mitigation Integrated mobile satellite communications device Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low beam projector beam headlights NissanConnect with Mobile Apps Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Emergency Braking (FEB) Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

