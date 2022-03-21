$47,199+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Armada
83,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8949979
- Stock #: U10263A
- VIN: JN8AY2NC7K9580653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Nissan Armada stands proud as the Japanese marque's flagship model, offering both an extremely refined driving experience on the street and superior off-roading capability in the most challenging conditions. The interior is meticulously crafted with premium build materials, with an abundance of technology and generous room to comfortably fit a whole family and cargo. Wherever the road leads, this Nissan Armada is ever-ready to take on the challenge.This SUV has 83,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rear leveling suspension
Air rear spring
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Surround Audio
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
60-40 Third Row Seat
Power Folding Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Wheel Diameter: 20
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Total Number of Speakers: 13
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm
Rear Leg Room: 991 mm
Front Head Room: 1,011 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Wheelbase: 3,076 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,504 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,537 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,240 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,402 kg
Rear Head Room: 1,016 mm
Overall Width: 2,030 mm
Overall height: 1,925 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 17.7 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,621 mm
Manual child safety locks
3rd Row Leg Room: 719 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,693 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,483 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,610 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.9 L/100 km
3rd Row Head Room: 925 mm
Overall Length: 5,306 mm
Rear Collision Mitigation
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low beam projector beam headlights
NissanConnect with Mobile Apps
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
