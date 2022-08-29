Menu
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

78,881 KM

Details Features

$31,455

+ tax & licensing
$31,455

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$31,455

+ taxes & licensing

78,881KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9315064
  • Stock #: N12PA012T
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM9KC616311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,881 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

