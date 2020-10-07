2019 Nissan Rogue

+ taxes & licensing
705-673-6733
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
+ taxes & licensing
This Nissan Rogue boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*All Wheel Drive, Rear Spoiler, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Automatic Headlights, MP3 Player, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Brake Assist, Tires - Rear All-Season, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, ABS, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Entry, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Mirror(s), Fog Lamps, Tires - Front All-Season, Privacy Glass, Auxiliary Audio Input, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rear Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, A/C, Trip Computer, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Head Air Bag, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Remote Engine Start, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Security System, Tire Pressure Monitor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Lane Departure Warning, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Floor Mats, Stability Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Power Windows, Driver Vanity Mirror, Cloth Seats, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Driver Air Bag, Engine Immobilizer, Power Door Locks, Lane Keeping Assist, Passenger Air Bag, Requires Subscription, Aluminum Wheels*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5