2019 Nissan Rogue

53,033 KM

Details Description Features

$23,355

+ tax & licensing
$23,355

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$23,355

+ taxes & licensing

53,033KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5882907
  • Stock #: BC0094
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1KC779211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # BC0094
  • Mileage 53,033 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Rogue boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*All Wheel Drive, Rear Spoiler, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Automatic Headlights, MP3 Player, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Brake Assist, Tires - Rear All-Season, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, ABS, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Entry, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Mirror(s), Fog Lamps, Tires - Front All-Season, Privacy Glass, Auxiliary Audio Input, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rear Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, A/C, Trip Computer, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Head Air Bag, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Remote Engine Start, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Security System, Tire Pressure Monitor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Lane Departure Warning, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Floor Mats, Stability Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Power Windows, Driver Vanity Mirror, Cloth Seats, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Driver Air Bag, Engine Immobilizer, Power Door Locks, Lane Keeping Assist, Passenger Air Bag, Requires Subscription, Aluminum Wheels*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

