Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Sentra

-BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Sentra

-BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 4948782
  2. 4948782
  3. 4948782
  4. 4948782
  5. 4948782
  6. 4948782
  7. 4948782
  8. 4948782
  9. 4948782
  10. 4948782
  11. 4948782
  12. 4948782
  13. 4948782
  14. 4948782
  15. 4948782
  16. 4948782
  17. 4948782
  18. 4948782
  19. 4948782
  20. 4948782
  21. 4948782
  22. 4948782
  23. 4948782
  24. 4948782
  25. 4948782
  26. 4948782
  27. 4948782
  28. 4948782
  29. 4948782
  30. 4948782
  31. 4948782
  32. 4948782
  33. 4948782
  34. 4948782
  35. 4948782
  36. 4948782
  37. 4948782
Contact Seller

$17,591

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,751KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4948782
  • Stock #: BC0011
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP9KY349866
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

People can't stop talking about this highly touted 2019 Nissan Sentra.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*This Nissan Sentra Is Loaded with Features *Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Covers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 AS, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Palladino Honda, 990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5 to claim your Nissan Sentra!*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2011 Honda Civic Sdn...
 160,285 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V EX- ...
 83,000 KM
$16,765 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 25,177 KM
$27,288 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Send A Message