This Ram 1500 has a strong Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" PREMIUM CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM, WHEELS: 20" X 9" PREMIUM CHROME-CLAD ALUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC.*Drive Your Ram 1500 Big Horn in Luxury with These Packages*SINGLE-DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, REAR UNDERSEAT COMPARTMENT STORAGE, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 400W Inverter, RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Low Beam Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, 180-Amp Alternator, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs), Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, HEMI Badge, DEPLOYABLE BED STEP, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with FREE additional coverage such as the Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for "The Little Things" like free battery, wiper, bulb and tire replacement and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
