2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn, 4X4, BLUETOOTH!! BACK-UP CAM!! SUNROOF!!

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn, 4X4, BLUETOOTH!! BACK-UP CAM!! SUNROOF!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$65,735

+ taxes & licensing

  • 3,937KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4846320
  • Stock #: 19590D
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT6KN872862
Exterior Colour
Black Forest Green Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Ram 1500 has a strong Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" PREMIUM CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM, WHEELS: 20" X 9" PREMIUM CHROME-CLAD ALUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC.*Drive Your Ram 1500 Big Horn in Luxury with These Packages*SINGLE-DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, REAR UNDERSEAT COMPARTMENT STORAGE, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 400W Inverter, RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Low Beam Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, 180-Amp Alternator, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs), Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, HEMI Badge, DEPLOYABLE BED STEP, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with FREE additional coverage such as the Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for "The Little Things" like free battery, wiper, bulb and tire replacement and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Remote Start System
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • Keyless Start
  • Rear wheelhouse liners
  • Rear underseat compartment storage
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
  • Black Forest Green Pearl
  • Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
  • Single-Disc Remote CD Player
  • GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY
  • PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
  • Deployable Bed Step
  • WHEELS: 20" X 9" PREMIUM CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM
  • WHEELS: 20" X 9" PREMIUM CHROME-CLAD ALUM
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 800-643-2112
  • BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting
  • PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Low Beam Daytime Running Lights LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
  • BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Bucket Seats Full-Length Floor Console Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge
  • RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 400W Inverter
  • BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove B...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

