- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Remote Start System
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Windows
-
- Sliding Rear Window
- Privacy Glass
- Seating
-
- Split Bench Seat
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Trim
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
- Class IV Receiver Hitch
- Keyless Start
- Rear wheelhouse liners
- TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
- Rear underseat compartment storage
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
- 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
- Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
- Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
- Single-Disc Remote CD Player
- DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
- GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
- RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY
- PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
- Deployable Bed Step
- WHEELS: 20" X 9" PREMIUM CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM
- WHEELS: 20" X 9" PREMIUM CHROME-CLAD ALUM
- SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 800-643-2112
- PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate Tow Hooks
- BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting
- PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Low Beam Daytime Running Lights LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
- BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Bucket Seats Full-Length Floor Console Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
- ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge
- BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove B...
