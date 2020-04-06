Menu
2019 RAM 1500

Classic 5.7L Warlock Doyle Customs Company Demonstrator!!

2019 RAM 1500

Classic 5.7L Warlock Doyle Customs Company Demonstrator!!

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6

888-431-5523

$44,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,163KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4853631
  • Stock #: 5726
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT2KS680350
Exterior Colour
Diamond Blk Crystal Prl
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic

NO PAYMENTS FOR 120 DAYS *OAC!! DOYLE DODGE COMPANY DEMONSTRATOR! WARLOCK EDITION 4WD! 5.7L HEMI-POWERED V8 W/FUEL-SAVING MDS VVT! FUEL-SAVING 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC! DOYLE CUSTOMS ACCESSORIES INCLUDE GOODYEAR DURATRAC ALL-TERRAIN TIRES, TONNEAU COVER, TRAILER HITCH, MOPAR BLACK TUBULAR SIDE STEPS, AND DELUXE MOULDED MUDFLAPS! NO FREIGHT! NO AIR TAX! BALANCE OF RAM FACTORY WARRANTY! 3.99% FIXED RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 8 YEARS *OAC!!! Price does not include applicable taxes and/or licensing.

Additional Features
  • Monotone Paint Application
  • RamBox Cargo Management System
  • Luxury Group
  • Sport Performance Hood
  • Premium cloth front bucket seats
  • Spray-in bedliner
  • 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
  • Diesel Grey/Black
  • Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
  • Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
  • Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
  • Diamond Blk Crystal Prl
  • HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP
  • Quick Order Package 27F Warlock

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6

