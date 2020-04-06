2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6
888-431-5523
+ taxes & licensing
DOYLE DODGE COMPANY DEMONSTRATOR! NO FREIGHT! NO AIR TAX! INCLUDES TOYO GSI 5 WINTER TIRES ON RIMS, FACTORY REMOTE STARTER, TRAILER TOW PKG, MUD FLAPS RUNNING BOARDS! FINANCE UP TO 96 MTHS @ 3.99% FIXED INTEREST RATE W/$0 DOWNPAYMENT *OAC!! BALANCE OF RAM FACTORY WARRANTY! Price does not include applicable taxes and/or licensing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6