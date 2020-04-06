Menu
2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT Black-Edition Crew CAB 4WD

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT Black-Edition Crew CAB 4WD

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6

888-431-5523

$35,991

  • 30,274KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4853898
  • Stock #: 90005
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT8KS649314
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

FORMER CHRYSLER CANADA COMPANY DEMONSTRATOR! 5.7L HEMI-POWERED V8 W/FUEL-SAVING MDS VVT! FUEL-SAVING 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC! RARE BLACK APPEARANCE EDITION! 8.4 TOUCH-SCREEN MULTI-MEDIA W/GPS NAVIGATION! APPLE CAR PLAY! GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO! PARK-VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA! 20-INCH BLACK EDITION ALLOYS! SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD! ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND! MOPAR BLACK TUBULAR SIDE STEPS! REAR PARK ASSIST! U-CONNECT BLUETOOTH! FACTORY SPRAY-IN BEDLINER! FACTORY REMOTE START! FACTORY TRAILER TOW! AND MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF RAM FACTORY WARRANTY! Price does not include applicable taxes and/or licensing.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Comfort
  • Dual Climate Control
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

