This Ram 1500 Classic has a strong Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Remote Keyless Entry, Overhead Console, Temperature & Compass Gauge, WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Remote Keyless Entry, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, Electronic Shift (STD).*This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body-Colour Grille, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group, EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Badging, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Headlamp Bezels, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum, Body-Colour Grille w/Black RAM's Head, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB Mobile Projection, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, GPS Antenna Input, 7" Colour In-Cluster Display, Humidity Sensor, 8.4" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable, LED BED LIGHTING, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
