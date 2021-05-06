+ taxes & licensing
888-484-0837
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
This Ram 1500 is a former daily rental and has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Google Android Auto, Instrument Cluster, Body-Colour Door Handles, Rear Wheel Spats, Front Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Overhead LED Lamps, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Apple CarPlay Capable, Premium Overhead Console, Sport Group, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, RAMs Head Badge, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, LED Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Active Front Air Dams, Body-Colour Grille, Front Wheel Spats, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Sport Badge, Level 1 Equipment Group, Rear Window Defroster, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Integrated Centre , REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, 8.4" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Rear Window Defroster, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Adjustable Pedals, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Single-Disc Remote CD Player, Security Alarm, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), BLACK, VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS (J7), BILLET METALLIC, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.*Only The Best Get Recognized *KBB.com Best Auto Tech Awards. KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars. KBB.com 10 Best Road Trip Cars.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
