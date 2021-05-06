Menu
2019 RAM 1500

37,466 KM

Details Description Features

$61,746

+ tax & licensing
$61,746

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Sport!! 8.4" DISPLAY!! NAVIGATION!! HEMI POWER!!

2019 RAM 1500

Sport!! 8.4" DISPLAY!! NAVIGATION!! HEMI POWER!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$61,746

+ taxes & licensing

37,466KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7075966
  • Stock #: BC0147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,466 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 is a former daily rental and has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Google Android Auto, Instrument Cluster, Body-Colour Door Handles, Rear Wheel Spats, Front Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Overhead LED Lamps, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Apple CarPlay Capable, Premium Overhead Console, Sport Group, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, RAMs Head Badge, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, LED Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Active Front Air Dams, Body-Colour Grille, Front Wheel Spats, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Sport Badge, Level 1 Equipment Group, Rear Window Defroster, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Integrated Centre , REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, 8.4" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Rear Window Defroster, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Adjustable Pedals, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Single-Disc Remote CD Player, Security Alarm, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), BLACK, VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS (J7), BILLET METALLIC, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.*Only The Best Get Recognized *KBB.com Best Auto Tech Awards. KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars. KBB.com 10 Best Road Trip Cars.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Start System
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Rear wheelhouse liners
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Sport Performance Hood
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WiFi Hotspot
Billet Metallic
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season
BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS (J7)
Requires Subscription
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet Rear Media Hub w/2 ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Google Android Auto Instrument Cluster Body-Colour Door Handles Rear Wheel Spats Front Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Overhead LED Lamps H...

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

