Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 46,042 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Universal Garage Door Opener Illuminated Entry Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Reading Lights Storage Tray GPS Antenna Input Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Class IV Hitch Receiver Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Rear Step Bumper Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Heated Exterior Mirrors Black Exterior Mirrors Sport Performance Hood Active grille shutters Wheel Centre Hub Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Steering wheel-mounted audio controls SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY Windows Sliding Rear Window Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Luxury Group Rear Anti-Roll Bar 17" x 7" aluminum wheels Rear seats: bench Front wheel independent suspension Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Bluetooth Connection Bumpers: chrome AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Electronic Shift ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm Remote Start & Security Alarm Group Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Remote USB Charging Port DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD) HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD) Rear Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats Quick Order Package 22F Warlock Requires Subscription LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigatio... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Powder-Coated Front... SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console

