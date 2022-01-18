$43,975+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-419-2285
2019 RAM 1500
Classic Warlock 5.7 HEMI with Exclusive Badging & Warlock features! !
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
$43,975
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8145919
- Stock #: US1275A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,042 KM
Vehicle Description
Outfitted with the Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab body and engine, with the added Warlock package, this truck is as eye-catching as it is powerful! Featuring a 5.7 Hemi V8 w/ an 8-speed automatic transmission and 20'' black aluminum wheels, this Warlock is ready get on the battlefield! Some of the eye-catching exterior features are the black powder coated bumpers, a vinyl tonneau cover, a black "RAM" grill, matte finish hood decal and exclusive black badging! Cloth interior with a front centre console, 6 speakers, and a UConnect 3 5'' touchscreen compatible with Bluetooth/USB and rear-view camera, highlight the interior!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Subaru of Sudbury
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.