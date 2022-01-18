Menu
2019 RAM 1500

46,042 KM

Details Description Features

$43,975

+ tax & licensing
$43,975

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Warlock 5.7 HEMI with Exclusive Badging & Warlock features! !

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Warlock 5.7 HEMI with Exclusive Badging & Warlock features! !

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$43,975

+ taxes & licensing

46,042KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8145919
  • Stock #: US1275A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,042 KM

Vehicle Description

Outfitted with the Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab body and engine, with the added Warlock package, this truck is as eye-catching as it is powerful! Featuring a 5.7 Hemi V8 w/ an 8-speed automatic transmission and 20'' black aluminum wheels, this Warlock is ready get on the battlefield! Some of the eye-catching exterior features are the black powder coated bumpers, a vinyl tonneau cover, a black "RAM" grill, matte finish hood decal and exclusive black badging! Cloth interior with a front centre console, 6 speakers, and a UConnect 3 5'' touchscreen compatible with Bluetooth/USB and rear-view camera, highlight the interior!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Reading Lights
Storage Tray
GPS Antenna Input
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Black Exterior Mirrors
Sport Performance Hood
Active grille shutters
Wheel Centre Hub
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY
Sliding Rear Window
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Luxury Group
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
17" x 7" aluminum wheels
Rear seats: bench
Front wheel independent suspension
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Bluetooth Connection
Bumpers: chrome
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Electronic Shift
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Remote USB Charging Port
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD)
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
Rear Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
Quick Order Package 22F Warlock
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigatio...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Powder-Coated Front...
SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

