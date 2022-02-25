Menu
2019 RAM 1500

25,072 KM

Details Description Features

$42,818

+ tax & licensing
$42,818

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express - BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express - BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE

Location

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

$42,818

+ taxes & licensing

25,072KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8381415
  Stock #: M22018AA

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 25,072 KM

Vehicle Description

BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this dependable 2019 Ram 1500.The express provides a nice selection of comfort and convenience options listed bellow!**EXTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**Comes with summer and winter tires on wheels!Black power heated mirrors, Quad-halogen headlamps, locking tailgate, Spray-in bed liner, Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case, Trailer-tow wiring with 4- and 7-pin connector, Class IV hitch receiver, Electronic power rack and pinion steering, Front heavy-duty shock absorbers, Rear heavy-duty shock absorbers, Active Grille Shutters.**INTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**Heavy-duty vinyl 40/20/40 split-bench seat, Front armrest with three cup holders, Power windows and locks, Rear folding seat, Rear fixed window, Rear-view day/night mirror, 3.0 AM/FM radio, Six-speaker audio system,12-volt auxiliary power outlet, Parkview(R) Rear Back-Up Camera.*BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE*Black badges, Black bezel headlamps, body-color grille and 20-inch Black painted aluminum wheels.Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group* *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Tire Pressure Monitor
SPEED CONTROL
Front Floor Mats
Manual Adjust Seats
Rear Folding Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Carpet Floor Covering
Storage Tray
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/DISPLAY
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
AM/FM Radio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Black Exterior Mirrors
Spray-in bedliner
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Wheel Centre Hub
Wheels: 17" x 7" Lightweight Steel
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Front wheel independent suspension
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Maximum Steel Metallic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors
Remote USB Charging Port
Add Spray-In Bedliner
BLACK SEATS
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Wheel & Sound Group
ADD SPRAY-IN BEDLINER (DISC)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS
Radio: 3.0
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Electronic Shift
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-Year Si...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ra...
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

