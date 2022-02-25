$42,818+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Classic Express - BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE
$42,818
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8381415
- Stock #: M22018AA
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 25,072 KM
Vehicle Description
BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this dependable 2019 Ram 1500.The express provides a nice selection of comfort and convenience options listed bellow!**EXTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**Comes with summer and winter tires on wheels!Black power heated mirrors, Quad-halogen headlamps, locking tailgate, Spray-in bed liner, Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case, Trailer-tow wiring with 4- and 7-pin connector, Class IV hitch receiver, Electronic power rack and pinion steering, Front heavy-duty shock absorbers, Rear heavy-duty shock absorbers, Active Grille Shutters.**INTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**Heavy-duty vinyl 40/20/40 split-bench seat, Front armrest with three cup holders, Power windows and locks, Rear folding seat, Rear fixed window, Rear-view day/night mirror, 3.0 AM/FM radio, Six-speaker audio system,12-volt auxiliary power outlet, Parkview(R) Rear Back-Up Camera.*BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE*Black badges, Black bezel headlamps, body-color grille and 20-inch Black painted aluminum wheels.Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group* *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
