Listing ID: 8618711

8618711 Stock #: BC0243

BC0243 VIN: 1C6SRFHT0KN785083

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,609 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power pedals power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Heated rear seats Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback WIRELESS CHARGING Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear Collision Warning Exterior Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels POWER RUNNING BOARDS Chrome Grille ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Spray-in bedliner Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Independent front suspension classification Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension 4-corner leveling suspension Air front spring Air rear spring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Navigation Park Assist CHROME BUMPERS Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Genuine wood/metal-look door trim Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Memorized Settings including pedals Turn signal in mirrors Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Liftgate window: Power Electric power steering Memorized Settings including audio Wheel Diameter: 20 Wheel Width: 9 Leather/genuine wood center console trim Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control AC power outlet: 2 Remote CD changer in console Clock: In-radio display Front Head Room: 1,039 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km Tires: Width: 275 mm AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg Led Headlights Manual child safety locks Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.9 s Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims SiriusXM Guardian Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Floor mats: Rubber w/carpet inserts front and rear ParkSense front and rear reverse sensing system Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device 8 USB ports Front Hip Room: 1,610 mm Overall Width: 2,085 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,610 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,148 mm Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

