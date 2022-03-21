$57,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$57,495
+ taxes & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai
1-800-565-9829
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
1-800-565-9829
$57,495
+ taxes & licensing
28,588KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8703584
- Stock #: 480753C
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT8KN863522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 480753C
- Mileage 28,588 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5