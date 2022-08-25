$37,132+ tax & licensing
$37,132
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Classic Express
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
$37,132
+ taxes & licensing
104,451KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8996662
- Stock #: US1406A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 104,451 KM
Vehicle Description
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Front Floor Mats
40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Manual Adjust Seats
Rear Folding Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Storage Tray
Front Center Armrest
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
HD Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Remote USB Port - Charge Only
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tip Start
Black headlamp bezels
Black Exterior Mirrors
Sport Performance Hood
Active grille shutters
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Bench Seat
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Rear Seat Center Armrest
Heavy Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Body Color Grille
Bedliner
For More Info
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
Electronics Group
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
17" x 7" aluminum wheels
Front wheel independent suspension
Body color front fascia
Conventional Spare Tire
Delete Spray In Bedliner
Electronic Shift
Blue Streak Pearl
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Center hub
4x4 Flat Black Badge
Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge
Semi-Gloss Black Hub
Front Armrest w/3 Cupholders
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
Express Value Package
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS
AUX)
Radio: 3.0
Express Black Accent Package
USB Host Flip
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Temperature & Compass Gauge 7" Colour In-Cluster Display Overhead Console
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Electronic Shift
17" x 7" Steel Wheels
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-Year Si...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ra...
EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gl...
SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display 5" Touchscreen SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input ...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust
Black Exterior Truck Badging
Call 800-643-2112
1-Yr SIRIUSXM Radio Service
No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI
Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads
Ram 1500 Express
Body Color Grille w/Black RAM's Head
Media Hub (USB
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2