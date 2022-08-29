$39,457+ tax & licensing
$39,457
+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$39,457
+ taxes & licensing
140,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9291520
- Stock #: 1-U10282C
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT7KN858134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully redesigned for 2019, this Ram 1500 has reduced weight and increased payload and towing capacity over the previous generations. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 140,300 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. This menacing Ram 1500 Rebel comes very well equipped with unique aluminum wheels, a sport performance hood, Bilstein off-road suspension with skid plates, Uconnect with a color touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a handy rear view camera. This sweet pickup truck also comes with a power driver seat, a dampened tailgate, electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, hill decent control, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, towing equipment, black bumpers with rear step, LED headlights and fog lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Sport Performance Hood, Black Accents, Proximity Key, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT7KN858134.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Sport Performance Hood
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Skid Plates
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Off-Road Suspension
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Streaming Audio
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
AC power outlet: 1
Aluminum door trim
Black bumpers
Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Liftgate window: Power
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
TOUCHSCREEN
Manual child safety locks
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,971 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.9 s
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Curb weight: 2,405 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
5 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
ParkSense rear reverse sensing system
Front Hip Room: 1,610 mm
Overall Width: 2,085 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,610 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,148 mm
Tires: Speed Rating: R
Black Accents
Overall Length: 5,916 mm
Wheelbase: 3,670 mm
