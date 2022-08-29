$39,457 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 3 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9291520

9291520 Stock #: 1-U10282C

1-U10282C VIN: 1C6SRFLT7KN858134

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 140,300 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag REAR CAMERA Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Black grille Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AT Tires: Prefix: LT Tires: Load Rating: E Sport Performance Hood Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Skid Plates Multi-link rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Off-Road Suspension Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 AM/FM/Satellite Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Streaming Audio Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 AC power outlet: 1 Aluminum door trim Black bumpers Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Liftgate window: Power Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display LED Lights Front Head Room: 1,039 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km Suspension Class: Off-Road Tires: Width: 275 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear TOUCHSCREEN Manual child safety locks Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km Overall height: 1,971 mm Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.9 s Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims Curb weight: 2,405 kg Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start 5 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights ParkSense rear reverse sensing system Front Hip Room: 1,610 mm Overall Width: 2,085 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,610 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,148 mm Tires: Speed Rating: R Black Accents Overall Length: 5,916 mm Wheelbase: 3,670 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.