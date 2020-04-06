Menu
2019 RAM 2500

6.4L Crew CAB Bighorn 4WD W/8foot BOX

2019 RAM 2500

6.4L Crew CAB Bighorn 4WD W/8foot BOX

Location

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6

888-431-5523

$43,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,638KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4853904
  • Stock #: 89965
  • VIN: 3C6UR5JJ5KG605956
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

SAVE THOUSANDS VS. NEW!! ALL-NEW 2019!! RARE 8-FOOT BOX!! 6.4L HEMI-POWERED V8 W/FUEL-SAVING MDS! 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC! U-CONNECT 5.0 TOUCH-SCREEN MULTI-MEDIA! U-CONNECT BLUETOOTH! PARK-VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA! FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER! FACTORY TRAILER TOW! TRAILER TOW MIRRORS! AND MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF RAM FACTORY WARRANTY! Price does not include applicable taxes and/or licensing.

Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Package
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6

