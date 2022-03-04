$59,091+ tax & licensing
$59,091
+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 2500
Big Horn - Tow Hitch - Rear Camera
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
66,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8627552
- Stock #: BC0308A
- VIN: 3C6UR5DJ2KG605912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get the job done in comfort and style thanks to this extremely capable Ram 2500HD. This 2019 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This 2019 Ram 2500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 2500HD is ready for anything that you are.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 66,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 2500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 2500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with chrome and body colored exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, a 4 speaker sound system with wireless streaming audio, cruise control, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class IV hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, a rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DJ2KG605912.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Manual front air conditioning
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Push Button Start
Multi-link rear suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trailer Hitch
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
Coil front spring
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Multi-link front suspension
Suspension class: HD
Privacy glass: Deep
Front split-bench
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
Clock: In-radio display
Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,666 mm
Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,021 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Overall Width: 2,019 mm
Fuel Capacity: 117 L
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Wheelbase: 3,785 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,598 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 4,536 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,593 mm
Overall height: 2,037 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
5 USB ports
Cargo Box Lights
Curb weight: 3,078 kg
Overall Length: 6,066 mm
