2019 RAM 3500

6.4L Crew CAB Bighorn 4WD

2019 RAM 3500

6.4L Crew CAB Bighorn 4WD

Location

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6

888-431-5523

$43,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,725KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4853910
  • Stock #: 89895
  • VIN: 3C63R3DJ3KG580325
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

SAVE THOUSANDS VS. NEW!! ALL-NEW 2019!! 6.4L HEMI-POWERED V8 W/FUEL-SAVING MDS! 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC! U-CONNECT 5.0 TOUCH-SCREEN MULTI-MEDIA! U-CONNECT BLUETOOTH! PARK-VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA! FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER! FACTORY TRAILER TOW! TRAILER TOW MIRRORS! AND MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF RAM FACTORY WARRANTY! Price does not include applicable taxes and/or licensing.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • Rear View Camera

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6

