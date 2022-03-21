2019 RAM 3500

$81,102 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 6 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8738300

8738300 Stock #: BC0409A

BC0409A VIN: 3C63R3EL5KG694875

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,697 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split rear bench Front split-bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Trailer Hitch Chrome Grille Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Prefix: LT Tires: Load Rating: E Comfort Climate Control Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Convenience Tow Hitch Remote Engine Start Proximity Key External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Streaming Audio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Non-independent front suspension classification Multi-link front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Park Assist CHROME BUMPERS Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Liftgate window: Power Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery Clock: In-radio display Polished aluminum rims LED Lights Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,666 mm Overall Width: 2,017 mm Front Head Room: 1,039 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Tires: Width: 275 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,021 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Fuel Capacity: 117 L Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm Overall Length: 6,030 mm Wheelbase: 3,797 mm Overall height: 2,027 mm Front Hip Room: 1,598 mm Manual child safety locks Rear Hip Room: 1,593 mm SiriusXM Gross vehicle weight: 4,990 kg Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights ParkSense front and rear reverse sensing system 4G LTE Cargo Box Lights Curb weight: 3,107 kg 9 USB ports 120v Ac Power Outlet : 2

