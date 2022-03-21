$81,102+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$81,102
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2019 RAM 3500
2019 RAM 3500
Laramie - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$81,102
+ taxes & licensing
89,697KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8738300
- Stock #: BC0409A
- VIN: 3C63R3EL5KG694875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,697 KM
Vehicle Description
To get the job done right the first time, you'll want the Ram 3500 HD on your team. This 2019 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This 2019 Ram 3500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 89,697 kms. It's burgundy in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 3500 is equipped with a heavy duty attitude and comfortable interior features. This sophisticated truck comes loaded with leather heated seats that are powered in the front, a heated leather steering wheel, and a premium audio system with 10 speakers. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen that's paired with SiriusXM and 5 USB ports, unique aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, cargo box lights, a class IV hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, LED lights and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Siriusxm, 4g Lte, Tow Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3EL5KG694875.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Climate Control
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Streaming Audio
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Multi-link front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Premium Audio
Park Assist
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Liftgate window: Power
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Polished aluminum rims
LED Lights
Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,666 mm
Overall Width: 2,017 mm
Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,021 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Fuel Capacity: 117 L
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
Overall Length: 6,030 mm
Wheelbase: 3,797 mm
Overall height: 2,027 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,598 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Hip Room: 1,593 mm
SiriusXM
Gross vehicle weight: 4,990 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
ParkSense front and rear reverse sensing system
4G LTE
Cargo Box Lights
Curb weight: 3,107 kg
9 USB ports
120v Ac Power Outlet : 2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5