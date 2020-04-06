Menu
2019 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 3.6L High Roof 2500 Cargo

2019 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 3.6L High Roof 2500 Cargo

Location

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6

888-431-5523

$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,829KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4853937
  • Stock #: 89885
  • VIN: 3C6TRVCG0KE537526
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door

SAVE THOUSANDS VS. NEW! 3.6L VVT PENTASTAR V6! 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC! HIGH ROOF CARGO! 5.0 TOUCH-SCREEN W/PARK-VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA! CARGO PARTITION! REAR DOORS W/FIXED GLASS! KEYLESS ENTRY! U-CONNECT BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF RAM FACTORY WARRANTY! Price does not include applicable taxes and/or licensing.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges

