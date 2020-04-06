Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM ProMaster

City 2.4L City 1-Owner Trade-IN!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM ProMaster

City 2.4L City 1-Owner Trade-IN!!

Location

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6

888-431-5523

  1. 4853940
  2. 4853940
  3. 4853940
  4. 4853940
  5. 4853940
  6. 4853940
  7. 4853940
  8. 4853940
  9. 4853940
  10. 4853940
  11. 4853940
  12. 4853940
  13. 4853940
  14. 4853940
  15. 4853940
Contact Seller

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,157KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4853940
  • Stock #: 89455A
  • VIN: ZFBHRFCB4K6M26432
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

RARE ONE OWNER TRADE-IN PROMASTER CITY!! 2.4L FUEL-SAVING 4-CYLINDER! FUEL-SAVING 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC! U-CONNECT 5.0 TOUCH-SCREEN W/BLUETOOTH! PARK-VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA! AND MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF RAM FACTORY WARRANTY! Price does not include applicable taxes and/or licensing.

Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2020 Jeep Cherokee 3...
 2,411 KM
$38,991 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 28,285 KM
$24,991 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Durango 3...
 25,261 KM
$38,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-431-XXXX

(click to show)

888-431-5523

Send A Message