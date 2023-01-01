$32,011+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,011
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2019 Subaru ASCENT
2019 Subaru ASCENT
Touring
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
$32,011
+ taxes & licensing
76,897KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10082022
- Stock #: B12NA034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # B12NA034
- Mileage 76,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Touring 7-Passenger, 8-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded H-4 2.4 L/146
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
4.44 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
3rd row seats: bench
Roof rack: rails only
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Emergency communication system: STARLINK
STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Premium Water Repellent Cloth Upholstery
Front collision mitigation
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Machined 2-Tone Aluminum Alloy
Radio: Subaru STARLINK 8.0" Infotainment System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Subaru of Sudbury
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2