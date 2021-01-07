Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru ASCENT

25,276 KM

Details Description Features

$29,897

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,897

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru ASCENT

2019 Subaru ASCENT

Convenience

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru ASCENT

Convenience

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

  1. 6534751
  2. 6534751
  3. 6534751
  4. 6534751
  5. 6534751
  6. 6534751
  7. 6534751
  8. 6534751
  9. 6534751
  10. 6534751
  11. 6534751
  12. 6534751
  13. 6534751
  14. 6534751
  15. 6534751
  16. 6534751
  17. 6534751
  18. 6534751
  19. 6534751
  20. 6534751
  21. 6534751
  22. 6534751
  23. 6534751
  24. 6534751
  25. 6534751
  26. 6534751
  27. 6534751
Contact Seller

$29,897

+ taxes & licensing

25,276KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6534751
  • Stock #: S21095A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 25,276 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2019 Subaru Ascent. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Silver 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy -inc: curved design, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: steering wheel paddle shift controls, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 245/60R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Subaru of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2097 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Subaru of Sudbury

2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 31,264 KM
$18,054 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 11,018 KM
$18,278 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Impreza ...
 65,150 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

Call Dealer

705-419-XXXX

(click to show)

705-419-2285

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory