Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru ASCENT

50,359 KM

Details Description Features

$36,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,989

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru ASCENT

2019 Subaru ASCENT

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru ASCENT

Limited

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

  1. 6668456
  2. 6668456
  3. 6668456
  4. 6668456
  5. 6668456
  6. 6668456
  7. 6668456
  8. 6668456
  9. 6668456
  10. 6668456
  11. 6668456
  12. 6668456
  13. 6668456
  14. 6668456
  15. 6668456
  16. 6668456
  17. 6668456
  18. 6668456
  19. 6668456
  20. 6668456
  21. 6668456
  22. 6668456
  23. 6668456
  24. 6668456
  25. 6668456
  26. 6668456
  27. 6668456
  28. 6668456
  29. 6668456
  30. 6668456
  31. 6668456
  32. 6668456
  33. 6668456
  34. 6668456
Contact Seller

$36,989

+ taxes & licensing

50,359KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6668456
  • Stock #: US1216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 50,359 KM

Vehicle Description

BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this dependable 2019 Subaru Ascent . The Limited provides a nice selection of comfort and convenience options listed bellow!**EXTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**Horizontally opposed, 4-cylinder, 2.4L Direct Injection Turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine - High-torque Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with paddle shift controls - EyeSight driver assist system - Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive - Vehicle Dynamics Control system and Traction Control System - Active Torque Vectoring - X-mode with Hill Descent Control - 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels.**INTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**8-inch infotainment system with navigation: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA audio system with high-resolution capacitive touchscreen display with GPS navigation system, Apple CarPlay(R), Android Auto?, STARLINK? smartphone integration (including Aha? radio), dual USB port/iPod(R) control, auxiliary audio input, SMS text messaging capability - Harman Kardon(R) 14-speaker system including subwoofer - SUBARU Map Update Program - 6.3-inch colour multifunction display - Leather seating surfaces - Heated steering wheel - Heated 2nd row seats with high/low level settings (outboard) - High Beam Assist - Projector beam steering responsive LED headlights - 10-way power driver's seat with 2 memory settings - 4-way power-adjustable passenger seat - Upgraded gauges - Dual 3rd row USB slots - Built-in manually retractable rear door sunshades , ALL YOU NEED AND MORE!*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Subaru of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2097 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Outside Temperature Display
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
Seat Memory
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Premium Sound System
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Leather Seating Surfaces
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
3rd row seats: bench
Roof rack: rails only
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Led Headlights
4.44 Axle Ratio
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
14 Speakers
Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning
Requires Subscription
Emergency communication system: STARLINK
Distance pacing cruise control: EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control
harman/kardon Speakers
Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Machined Aluminum Alloy
Radio: Subaru STARLINK 8.0" Infotainment w/Nav

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Subaru of Sudbury

2017 Subaru Impreza ...
 117,604 KM
$15,679 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Outback ...
 24,355 KM
$36,016 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Forester...
 50,836 KM
$24,908 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

Call Dealer

705-419-XXXX

(click to show)

705-419-2285

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory