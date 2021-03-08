2019 Subaru ASCENT

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Outside Temperature Display Floor mats Temporary spare tire Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats Seat Memory HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera SPEED CONTROL Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Telematics Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Leather Seating Surfaces Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Knee Air Bag HD Radio Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling 3rd row seats: bench Roof rack: rails only Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Led Headlights 4.44 Axle Ratio Lane Keeping Assist Smart Device Integration Exterior parking camera rear Generic Sun/Moonroof 14 Speakers Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning Requires Subscription Emergency communication system: STARLINK Distance pacing cruise control: EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control harman/kardon Speakers Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Machined Aluminum Alloy Radio: Subaru STARLINK 8.0" Infotainment w/Nav

