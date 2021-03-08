+ taxes & licensing
BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this dependable 2019 Subaru Ascent . The Limited provides a nice selection of comfort and convenience options listed bellow!**EXTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**Horizontally opposed, 4-cylinder, 2.4L Direct Injection Turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine - High-torque Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with paddle shift controls - EyeSight driver assist system - Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive - Vehicle Dynamics Control system and Traction Control System - Active Torque Vectoring - X-mode with Hill Descent Control - 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels.**INTERIOR: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE**8-inch infotainment system with navigation: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA audio system with high-resolution capacitive touchscreen display with GPS navigation system, Apple CarPlay(R), Android Auto?, STARLINK? smartphone integration (including Aha? radio), dual USB port/iPod(R) control, auxiliary audio input, SMS text messaging capability - Harman Kardon(R) 14-speaker system including subwoofer - SUBARU Map Update Program - 6.3-inch colour multifunction display - Leather seating surfaces - Heated steering wheel - Heated 2nd row seats with high/low level settings (outboard) - High Beam Assist - Projector beam steering responsive LED headlights - 10-way power driver's seat with 2 memory settings - 4-way power-adjustable passenger seat - Upgraded gauges - Dual 3rd row USB slots - Built-in manually retractable rear door sunshades , ALL YOU NEED AND MORE!*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Subaru of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2097 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
